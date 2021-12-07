COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 7 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY PEARLHARBOR-ANNIVERSARY/HAWAII-USS UTAH

REUTERSDEC 07
7 de Diciembre de 2021

Pearl Harbor 80th anniversary USS Utah memorial ceremony

PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII - World War II veterans, military service people, family and friends attend a sunset memorial ceremony in Hawaii to honor the loss of the USS Utah and 58 crewmen after the ship was torpedoed during the Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, attack on Dec. 7, 1941. The USS Utah was the first ship torpedoed in the attack.

