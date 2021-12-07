ADVISORY PEARLHARBOR-ANNIVERSARY/HAWAII-USS UTAH

Pearl Harbor 80th anniversary USS Utah memorial ceremony
Start: 07 Dec 2021 02:53 GMT
End: 07 Dec 2021 03:16 GMT
PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII - World War II veterans, military service people, family and friends attend a sunset memorial ceremony in Hawaii to honor the loss of the USS Utah and 58 crewmen after the ship was torpedoed during the Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, attack on Dec. 7, 1941. The USS Utah was the first ship torpedoed in the attack.
