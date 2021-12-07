ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-ARRIVALS

EU health ministers meet to discuss COVID-19 challenge

BRUSSELS - EU health ministers arrive at a meet in Brussels to discuss ongoing challenges from COVID-19, including the new Omicron variant.

0900GMT council begins

