Martes 7 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-ARRIVALS

Por
REUTERSDEC 07
6 de Diciembre de 2021

EU health ministers meet to discuss COVID-19 challenge

Start: 07 Dec 2021 07:50 GMT

End: 07 Dec 2021 08:07 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU health ministers arrive at a meet in Brussels to discuss ongoing challenges from COVID-19, including the new Omicron variant.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT council begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

