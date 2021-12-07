ADVISORY GERMANY-POLITICS/CHANCELLOR

Election of new German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, in parliament
Start: 08 Dec 2021 07:45 GMT
End: 08 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT
BERLIN - Germany's parliament, lead by traffic light coalition (SPD - red, FDP - yellow, Green Party - green), votes and swears in new German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, in early December.
SCHEDULE:
0800GMT - German parliament convenes to elect Olaf Scholz as new chancellor in a secret person by person vote
0930GMT APPROX. - Parliament session is suspended
0930GMT APPROX. - President Frank-Walter Steinmeier officially appoints Scholz as new German chancellor at Schloss Bellevue presidential palace
1100GMT - Scholz is sworn in as new chancellor in parliament
1110GMT APPROX. - Parliament session is suspended
1130GMT APPROX. - Steinmeier officially appoints cabinet members of new government at Schloss Bellevue presidential palace
1240GMT APPROX. - Cabinet members are sworn in in parliament
1315GMT END OF LIVE FEED
