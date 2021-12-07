COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 7 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY GERMANY-COALTION/MERKEL SCHOLZ

Por
REUTERSDEC 07
7 de Diciembre de 2021

Merkel hands over chancellery to new Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Start: 08 Dec 2021 13:55 GMT

End: 08 Dec 2021 14:55 GMT

BERLIN - Former German Chancellor Merkel hands over Berlin's chancellery to her successor, newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT Merkel hands over chancellery to Scholz

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

