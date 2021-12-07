COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 7 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY CANCELLED--GERMANY-POLITICS/COALITION

Por
REUTERSDEC 07
7 de Diciembre de 2021

New German government to sign coalition agreement

Start: 07 Dec 2021 08:00 GMT

End: 07 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT IS A DOUBLE ENTRY AND THEREFORE CANCELLED - PLEASE SEE OTHER EVENT CREATED.

BERLIN - Members of Germany's new government to be formed by SPD, FDP and Greens are expected to sign their coalition agreement, before voting for Olaf Scholz to become the new German Chancellor on Wednesday.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - SPD, FDP and Greens sign their coalition agreement

Restrictions:

BROADCAST:

DIGITAL:

Source: REUTERS / DEUTSCHER BUNDESTAG

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

