Lunes 6 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-RACE/DAUNTEWRIGHT

Por
REUTERSDEC 06
3 de Diciembre de 2021

Trial of former Minnesota officer Kimberly Potter begins

Start: 06 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 06 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: WE ARE CANCELLING THIS EVENT BECAUSE OPENING STATEMENTS ARE SCHEDULED FOR WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8.

BROOKLYN CENTER, MINNESOTA, USA - The manslaughter trial of Kimberly Potter, the white former Minnesota police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb in April, is due to begin.

Reuters

