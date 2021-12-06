ADVISORY POPE-GREECE/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 6 de Diciembre de 2021
REUTERS
3 de Diciembre de 2021

Pope Francis concludes his visit to Greece

Start: 06 Dec 2021 06:15 GMT

End: 06 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

ATHENS - Pope Francis visits Apostolic Nunciature and meets students from the Ursuline Sisters School of Sain Dionysus on his last day in Greece.

SCHEDULE:

0615GMT - Greek President visits Apostolic Nunciature

0745GMT - Pope Francis meets students from the Ursuline Sisters School of Sain Dionysus

0915GMT - Farewell ceremony and departure from Athens for Rome

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: ERT POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Greece

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

