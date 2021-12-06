ADVISORY POPE-GREECE/

Pope Francis concludes his visit to Greece

Start: 06 Dec 2021 07:36 GMT

End: 06 Dec 2021 10:00 GMT

ATHENS - Pope Francis visits Apostolic Nunciature and meets students from the Ursuline Sisters School of Sain Dionysus on his last day in Greece.

SCHEDULE:

0745GMT - Pope Francis meets students from the Ursuline Sisters School of Sain Dionysus

0915GMT - Farewell ceremony and departure from Athens for Rome

