ADVISORY POPE-GREECE/

Pope Francis concludes his visit to Greece
Start: 06 Dec 2021 07:36 GMT
End: 06 Dec 2021 10:00 GMT
ATHENS - Pope Francis visits Apostolic Nunciature and meets students from the Ursuline Sisters School of Sain Dionysus on his last day in Greece.
SCHEDULE:
0745GMT - Pope Francis meets students from the Ursuline Sisters School of Sain Dionysus
0915GMT - Farewell ceremony and departure from Athens for Rome
