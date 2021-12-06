ADVISORY NOBEL-PRIZE/PHYSICS

Physics laureate Giorgio Parisi receives his Nobel prize

Start: 06 Dec 2021 17:03 GMT

End: 06 Dec 2021 18:03 GMT

ROME- With the usual Nobel festivities in Stockholm cancelled because of the pandemic, physics laureate Giorgio Parisi will receive his prize at a ceremony in Rome.

SCHEDULE:

1700GMT Physics laureate Giorgio Parisi receives his Nobel prize from ambassador Jan Björklund.

