ADVISORY NOBEL-PRIZE/PHYSICS

Physics laureate Giorgio Parisi receives his Nobel prize
ROME- With the usual Nobel festivities in Stockholm cancelled because of the pandemic, physics laureate Giorgio Parisi will receive his prize at a ceremony in Rome.
1700GMT Physics laureate Giorgio Parisi receives his Nobel prize from ambassador Jan Björklund.
