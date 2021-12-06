ADVISORY NOBEL-PRIZE/PHYSICS-ECONOMY

Nobel prize laureates receive their prizes
WASHINGTON D.C., USA - With the usual Nobel festivities in Stockholm cancelled because of the pandemic, Nobel physics laureate Syukuro Manabe, chemistry laureate David MacMillan and economy laureate Joshua Angrist are presented their Nobel prizes by the Swedish ambassador to the United States at a ceremony in Washington.
