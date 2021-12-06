COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 6 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY NOBEL-PRIZE/PHYSICS-ECONOMY

Por
REUTERSDEC 06
6 de Diciembre de 2021

Nobel prize laureates receive their prizes

Start: 06 Dec 2021 19:57 GMT

End: 06 Dec 2021 20:45 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C., USA - With the usual Nobel festivities in Stockholm cancelled because of the pandemic, Nobel physics laureate Syukuro Manabe, chemistry laureate David MacMillan and economy laureate Joshua Angrist are presented their Nobel prizes by the Swedish ambassador to the United States at a ceremony in Washington.

SCHEDULE:

2000GMT - Event starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Tensa discusión entre Girotti y los jugadores de Defensa y Justicia tras la caída de River Plate: “Son así de chiquitos”

Tensa discusión entre Girotti y los jugadores de Defensa y Justicia tras la caída de River Plate: “Son así de chiquitos”

El hijo mayor de Luis Lacalle Pou ya se entrena para ser futbolista profesional

Robert Lewandowski habló por primera vez del gesto que Lionel Messi tuvo con él en el Balón de Oro

La NBA puso una fecha límite para que los jugadores se den su dosis de refuerzo contra el COVID-19: qué pasará con los que no la reciban

Tras el escándalo en Boca, Fabián Vargas hizo una dura reflexión sobre el comportamiento de los futbolistas colombianos en Argentina

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Ingrid Coronado denunció a Charly López por abuso sexual

Ingrid Coronado denunció a Charly López por abuso sexual

Coldplay, la primera gran banda que tocará en la Argentina luego de la pandemia: cómo será su gira sostenible

Issabela Camil rompió el silencio sobre la supuesta amistad de ella y su esposo Sergio Mayer con “La Barbie”

Charlie Cox regresa para intepretar a “Daredevil” en el Universo Marvel, según Kevin Feige

Cuál fue la relación de Juan Gabriel con los cárteles de droga colombianos

TENDENCIAS

Series como El Juego del Calamar y La Casa de Papel activaron el aprendizaje de idiomas por internet

Series como El Juego del Calamar y La Casa de Papel activaron el aprendizaje de idiomas por internet

“La aprobación de la OMS llegará en breve”, dijo a Infobae el desarrollador de la vacuna Sputnik

Así puede usar Siri para mostrar su certificado covid-19 en el iPhone

El nuevo videojuego inspirado en Dragon Ball

La mejor forma de configurar un celular para personas mayores de edad