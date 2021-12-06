COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 6 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY NOBEL-PRIZE/LITERATURE

DEC 06
1 de Diciembre de 2021

Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah receives Nobel prize

LONDON - With the Nobel usual festivities in Stockholm cancelled because of the pandemic, Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah will receive his Nobel literature prize at a ceremony at the Swedish ambassador's residence in London.

Reuters

