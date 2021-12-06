COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 6 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY NOBEL-PRIZE/LITERATURE-NEWSER

Por
REUTERSDEC 06
6 de Diciembre de 2021

Nobel literature laureate Gurnah Nobel news conference

Start: 07 Dec 2021 12:45 GMT

End: 07 Dec 2021 14:00 GMT

LONDON - Nobel literature laureate, the Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah, holds the traditional Nobel news conference remotely via zoom.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - Gurnah Nobel news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: SWEDISH ACADEMY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

