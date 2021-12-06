COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY IRAQ-HERITAGE/TABLET

Por
REUTERSDEC 06
6 de Diciembre de 2021

Gilgamesh 'dream tablet' handed over to Iraq during ceremony

Start: 07 Dec 2021 07:55 GMT

End: 07 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

BAGHDAD, IRAQ - During a ceremony held in Baghdad, the Gilgamesh 'dream tablet', 3,500-year-old clay tablet bearing part the Epic of Gilgamesh, is handed over to Iraq after it was returned by the United States. It was stolen in Iraq in 1991, then traded in international auction and seized by U.S. authorities in 2019. Tens of thousands of antiquities disappeared from Iraq after the 2003 invasion that toppled leader Saddam Hussein. Many more were smuggled or destroyed by the iconoclastic Islamic State group between 2014 and 2017.

