Search and rescue continues after eruption in Indonesia

Start: 06 Dec 2021 00:26 GMT

End: 06 Dec 2021 02:10 GMT

SUMBERWULUH, LUMAJANG, EAST JAVA PROVINCE, INDONESIA – Search and rescue operation continues in area covered by volcanic ashes after Indonesia’s Mt. Semeru eruption.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Indonesia

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com