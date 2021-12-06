COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 6 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY GERMANY-POLITICS/COALITION

Por
REUTERSDEC 06
6 de Diciembre de 2021

New German government to sign coalition agreement

Start: 07 Dec 2021 07:55 GMT

End: 07 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

BERLIN - Members of Germany's new government to be formed by SPD, FDP and Greens are expected to sign their coalition agreement, before voting for Olaf Scholz to become the new German Chancellor on Wednesday.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - SPD, FDP and Greens sign their coalition agreement

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS / DEUTSCHER BUNDESTAG

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Tras el escándalo en Boca, Fabián Vargas hizo una dura reflexión sobre el comportamiento de los futbolistas colombianos en Argentina

Tras el escándalo en Boca, Fabián Vargas hizo una dura reflexión sobre el comportamiento de los futbolistas colombianos en Argentina

Mohamed Salah se pronunció sobre el interés del Barcelona: “Es algo que me hace feliz”

Estupor en Brasil: un futbolista de Flamengo atropelló y mató a un ciclista

Arrestaron al presidente de la Sampdoria por crímenes fiscales

Conmoción en Egipto por la muerte de un entrenador tras festejar un gol de su equipo en tiempo de descuento

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Andrea Legarreta dedicó emotivo mensaje a Erik Rubín por su salida de “Quién es la máscara”

Andrea Legarreta dedicó emotivo mensaje a Erik Rubín por su salida de “Quién es la máscara”

Vicente Fernández Jr. rompió el silencio sobre libro que relaciona a su familia con el narco

El Chavo del 8: cuáles fueron los trabajos que tuvo Don Ramón para pagar la renta

Ben Affleck habló sobre su “hermosa” historia de amor con Jennifer Lopez

Así va la recuperación de Rafael Amaya

TENDENCIAS

El infectólogo Hugo Pizzi y el investigador Daniel Salamone fueron distinguidos por su labor científica

El infectólogo Hugo Pizzi y el investigador Daniel Salamone fueron distinguidos por su labor científica

Cómo cruzan las aves migratorias terrestres el océano abierto

El doodle de Google que hace un rico homenaje a la pizza

EEUU acelera la autorización de las vacunas actualizadas contra la variante Ómicron

Vizzotti: “Todavía no sabemos si Ómicron escapa a las vacunas pero sí sabemos que es mejor tener dos dosis”