ADVISORY GERMANY-POLITICS/COALITION

New German government to sign coalition agreement
Start: 07 Dec 2021 07:55 GMT
End: 07 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT
BERLIN - Members of Germany's new government to be formed by SPD, FDP and Greens are expected to sign their coalition agreement, before voting for Olaf Scholz to become the new German Chancellor on Wednesday.
SCHEDULE:
0800GMT - SPD, FDP and Greens sign their coalition agreement
