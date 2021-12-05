COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 5 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

Reims 1 - Angers 2:No home advantage for Reims, as Angers take all 3 points (2-1)

Gerald Baticle's squad secured a valuable victory against Reims at the Stade Auguste Delaune on Sunday

Por
Newsroom Infobae
5 de Diciembre de 2021

Angers SCO enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Reims at the Stade Auguste Delaune on Sunday. Reims were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games in the league. The most recent was against the Lyon away (2-1), the other to Clermont Foot at home (1-0). Angers were beaten 3-1 in the previous match against AS Mónaco. As it stands, Reims and Angers currently occupy 14th and 7th spots in the league, with 19 points and 25 points respectively after 17 matches.

After a goalless first half, Whatever was said in the dressing room at half time, seemed to have a positive effect on Le SCO who started the second half well, thanks to an early penalty goal from Sofiane Boufal in the 49th minute. However, the good form didn't last for long, as an equalizer from Hugo Ekitike at the 59 minute mark, brought Reims level. In the end though, Angers, 75 minutes in took the victory with a Angelo Fulgini goal. When the final wisthle blew, the result was 2-1 to Angers.

Both managers used all available substitutions. For Reims, Anastasios Donis, Alexis Flips and El Bilal Toure, came on for Thomas Foket, Andrew Gravillon and Dion Lopy, Angers brought on Mohamed-Ali Cho, Pierrick Capelle and Antonin Bobichon to replace Stephane Bahoken, Souleyman Doumbia and Sofiane Boufal.

The referee booked seven players. Valon Berisha, Dion Lopy and Azor Matusiwa from Reims, who saw yellow cards and Valon Berisha (2 yellow cards), sent off with a red, as well as for Angers Sofiane Boufal, Ismael Traore and Souleyman Doumbia received yellows.

Angers and Reims will next play at home to Clermont Foot and Saint-Étienne respectively.

