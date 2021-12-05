Nice 0 - RCSA 3:RCSA on fire, scoring 3 without reply at Allianz Rivera

Nice fell to a home defeat at the hands of RC Strasburg at Allianz Rivera on Sunday. Nice were looking for a victory following a disappointing 0-0 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in their previous game while RCSA were coming off the back of a 5-2 win against Bordeaux. After today's result, Nice and RCSA currently occupy 4th and 6th spots in the table, with 27 points and 26 points respectively after 17 matches.

The Racers started the game well, with Ludovic Ajorque opening the rout at the 21 minute mark, to take a 0-1 lead into half time.

RCSA continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Habib Diallo finding the net, at 81 minutes. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Adrien Thomasson, at 84 minutes to make it 3-0.

For Nice, Dante, Youcef Atal, Kephren Thuram-Ulien, Amine Gouiri and Evann Guessand, came on for Flavius Daniliuc, Jordan Lotomba, Melvin Bard, Calvin Stengs and Andy Delort. RCSA brought on Sanjin Prcic, Kevin Gameiro and Dimitri Lienard, to replace Ibrahima Sissoko, Ludovic Ajorque and Adrien Thomasson.

There were bookings for Flavius Daniliuc, Youcef Atal and Pablo Rosario from Nice, and Ibrahima Sissoko, Ludovic Ajorque and Jeanricner Bellegarde, for RCSA.

Nice will play away against Rennes, while RCSA will face Olympique de Marseille at home.