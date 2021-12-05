COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Montpellier 1 - Cleermont 0:Visiting Cleermont left with nothing after Montpellier take all 3 points

Oliver Dall'Oglio celebrates home win as Cleermont are despatched

Montpellier's 1-0 win over Clermont Foot on Sunday, was hard fought at the Stade de la Mosson. Montpellier were looking to continue their run after winning last match. Cleermont secured a point against RC Lens in their previous match. As the table looks today, Montpellier are currently 8th with 25 points from 17 matches, while Cleermont sit in 17th, with 14 points from 17.

La Paillade started the game well, with Sepe Elye Wahi finding the net, 28 minutes in. They then managed to see out the first half 1-0. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 1-0 at full time.

For Montpellier, Nicholas Gioacchini, Valere Germain, Arnaud Souquet and Beni Makouana, came on for Florent Mollet, Sepe Elye Wahi, Junior Sambia and Stephy Mavididi. Cleermont brought on Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Alidu Seidu, Jim Allevinah, Jordan Tell and Aiman Maurer for Jason Berthomier, Jodel Dossou, Arial Mendy, Mohamed Bayo and Akim Zedadka.

There were bookings for Stephy Mavididi, Junior Sambia and Joris Chotard from Montpellier. For Cleermont, Salis Abdul Samed and Johan Gastien saw yellow.

Next up, Montpellier are away to Brest, whilst Cleermont will travel to face Angers SCO.

