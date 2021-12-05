Monaco 4 - Metz 0:No reply from Metz, as Monaco rampage to 4

AS Mónaco eased past FC Metz in a 4-0 victory on Sunday at the Stade Louis II. Monaco were looking to pick up points, following a 3-1 victory against Angers SCO. Metz were beaten 3-1 in the previous match against Montpellier. As it stands, Monaco are in 6th place on the table and has 26 points while Metz sit in 19th with 12 points after 17 matches.

The Monégasques started strongly in the first half, with an early goal from Sofiane Diop in the 2nd minute. However they weren't finished yet and Kevin Volland made it 2-0 just before half-time, to take a 2-0 lead into half time.

Monaco continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Gelson Martins finding the net at the 57 minute mark. However they weren't finished yet and Wissam Ben Yedder made it 4-0 just before the final whistle with a final score of 4-0.

For Monaco, Youssouf Fofana, Wissam Ben Yedder, Aleksandr Golovin, Caio Henrique and Eliot Matazo, came on for Jean Lucas, Myron Boadu, Sofiane Diop, Ismail Jakobs and Kevin Volland. Metz brought on Pape Matar Sarr, Lamine Gueye and Pape Ndiaga Yade, to replace Ibrahima Niane, Opa Nguette and Farid Boulaya.

There were bookings for Kevin Volland from Monaco, and Dylan Bronn and Boubacar Traore, for Metz.

Monaco will play away against Paris Saint-Germain, while Metz will face FC Lorient at home.