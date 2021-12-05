COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 5 de Diciembre de 2021
Lorient 0 - Nantes 1:Points secure for Nantes, following a hard fought win

Antoine Kombouare's squad earned a valuable victory against FC Lorient at the Stade Yves Allainmat on Sunday

Por
Newsroom Infobae
5 de Diciembre de 2021

Lorient on home loss to Nantes at the Stade Yves Allainmat on Sunday. Both Lorient and Nantes arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Lorient were looking to get back their winning ways after losing their last game 2-0 to Troyes. Nantes, on the other hand, had lost their previous match against Olympique de Marseille. After today's result, Lorient are in 16th place, with 15 points from 17 matches, while Nantes sit in 13th, with 22 points from 17.

After a goalless first half, The Yellow House continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Wylan Cyprien giving Nantes the lead in the 83rd minute, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Lorient, Armand Lauriente, Adrian Grbic and Quentin Boisgard, came on for Stephane Diarra, Terem Moffi and Leo Petrot. Nantes replaced Wylan Cyprien, Fabio, Osman Bukari and Charles Traore with Kalifa Coulibaly, Ludovic Blas, Moses Simon and Quentin Merlin.

There were bookings for Dango Ouattara from Lorient. For Nantes, Kalifa Coulibaly, Samuel Moutoussamy and Andrei saw yellow.

Lorient will play away against FC Metz, while Nantes will face RC Lens at home.

