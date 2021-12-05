COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 5 de Diciembre de 2021
ASSE 0 - Rennes 5:No reply from ASSE, as Rennes rampage to 5

Bruno Genesio’s men secure all 3 points after victory away to ASSE on Sunday

Por
Newsroom Infobae
5 de Diciembre de 2021

ASSE on Sunday lost to Rennes on a home defeat at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard. Both ASSE and Rennes came from defeats in their previous league games. ASSE were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to Brest. Rennes lost 2-1 in the last match they played against Lille. As the table looks today, ASSE are in 20th place on the table and has 12 points while Rennes sit in 2nd with 31 points after 17 matches.

It was an impressive opening from The Rennais, with Martin Terrier opening the rout in the 22nd minute. The momentum was now with Rennes, who then scored again through a effort from Martin Terrier, at 28 minutes to establish a 2-0. However they weren't finished yet and Yvann Macon made it 3-0 just before half-time, finalising the first half 0-3.

Rennes started the second half with renewed vigour, with an early hat trick effort from Martin Terrier in the 48th minute. Rennes then scored once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Lesley Ugochukwu at the 83 minute mark with a final score of 5-0.

For ASSE, Saidou Sow, Denis Bouanga, Yanis Lhery, Zaydou Youssouf and Lucas Gourna-Douath, came on for Harold Moukoudi, Adil Aouchiche, Jean-Philippe Krasso, Arnaud Nordin and Ryad Boudebouz. Rennes brought on Kamal-Deen Sulemana, Sehrou Guirassy, Loum Tchaouna, Lesley Ugochukwu and Loic Bade, to replace Martin Terrier, Jonas Martin, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Lovro Majer and Nayef Aguerd.

The referee booked Mahdi Camara for ASSE.

ASSE will next travel to Reims, while Rennes will face Nice at home.

