COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 5 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

Por
REUTERSDEC 05
5 de Diciembre de 2021

Biden speaks at Kennedy Center Honorees Reception

Start: 05 Dec 2021 21:59 GMT

End: 05 Dec 2021 22:35 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Biden speaks at the Kennedy Center Honorees Reception.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use in Broadcasts. No Use Australia.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Estudiantes empató y Boca Juniors lo sufre: así está el ingreso a las Copas

Estudiantes empató y Boca Juniors lo sufre: así está el ingreso a las Copas

De tercero a primero: la magistral largada de Verstappen en el GP de Arabia Saudita de Fórmula 1

“Una pena”: Checo Pérez sacó su frustración luego de perder el GP de Arabia Saudita

Video: así fue el accidente de Checo Pérez que lo dejó fuera del GP de Arabia Saudita

Los dos golazos de Gio Simeone a Chiquito Romero en la histórica remontada del Hellas Verona ante el Venezia

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Juan Rivera sufrió vergonzoso percance en el gimnasio: “No sentí hasta que me senté”

Juan Rivera sufrió vergonzoso percance en el gimnasio: “No sentí hasta que me senté”

Exatlón México: filtraron el nombre del integrante que podría abandonar la competencia

Dulce María celebró el primer año de María Paula con un tierno festejo

Eugenio Derbez presumió sus icónicos personajes en galletas: “Es una obra de arte”

Los Bukis y Grupo Firme entre los artistas con las giras más lucrativas del mundo

TENDENCIAS

Guía para evitar las alergias durante las vacaciones de verano

Guía para evitar las alergias durante las vacaciones de verano

Polémica tecnología de reconocimiento facial estaría a punto de recibir una patente

De esta manera Minecraft ayudó a la restauración de una iglesia española

Conozca la ciudad inteligente que implementará el primer servicio de ‘vehículos voladores’

Open House: 14 fotos del festival que abre las puertas de los edificios emblema de la ciudad