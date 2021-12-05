ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

Biden speaks at Kennedy Center Honorees Reception
Start: 05 Dec 2021 21:59 GMT
End: 05 Dec 2021 22:35 GMT
WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Biden speaks at the Kennedy Center Honorees Reception.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use in Broadcasts. No Use Australia.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com