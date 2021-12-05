ADVISORY TRAVEL-WORLD/ZARA RUTHERFORD-SOUTHKOREA

Zara Rutherford arrives in Seoul as part of her round-the-world journey

Start: 05 Dec 2021 06:45 GMT

End: 05 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS ORGANISERS HAVE CANCELLED THE NEWS CONFERENCE.

GIMPO AIRPORT, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - A British-Belgian teen pilot, Zara Rutherford, who is seeking to break the world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, holds a news conference after landing in Seoul, her first stop in Asia.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT - arrival

0700GMT - news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Korea

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com