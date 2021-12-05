ADVISORY TRAVEL-WORLD/ZARA RUTHERFORD-SOUTHKOREA

Zara Rutherford arrives in Seoul as part of her round-the-world journey
Start: 05 Dec 2021 06:45 GMT
End: 05 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS ORGANISERS HAVE CANCELLED THE NEWS CONFERENCE.
GIMPO AIRPORT, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - A British-Belgian teen pilot, Zara Rutherford, who is seeking to break the world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, holds a news conference after landing in Seoul, her first stop in Asia.
