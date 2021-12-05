ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/ULA

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
REUTERS
3 de Diciembre de 2021

ULA rocket to lift off with latest space tool

Start: 06 Dec 2021 09:00 GMT

End: 06 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

---EDITORS NOTE, LAUNCH HAS BEEN POSTPONED TO DECEMBER 6---

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - Two hour launch window opens for NASA's Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) as part of the US Space Force Space Systems Command's Space Test Program (STP-3) mission. The LCDR is a NASA mission set to test laser communication in space for extremely long distances and launches on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket.

SCHEDULE:

0904GMT - Launch window opens

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: Date and time subject to change

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE/NO RESALE

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE/NO RESALE

Source: UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE (ULA)

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

