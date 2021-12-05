ADVISORY --POSSIBLE ONLY--FRANCE-ELECTION/ZEMMOUR-MEETING

French presidential hopeful Zemmour holds meeting near Paris
Start: 05 Dec 2021 15:15 GMT
End: 05 Dec 2021 16:15 GMT
VILLEPINTE, FRANCE - Far-right French presidential hopeful Eric Zemmour gives his first Paris meeting as an official candidate.
SCHEDULE:
1330GMT - Meeting begins
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: ZEMMOUR 2022
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com