Domingo 5 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY --POSSIBLE ONLY--FRANCE-ELECTION/ZEMMOUR-MEETING

Por
REUTERSDEC 05
3 de Diciembre de 2021

French presidential hopeful Zemmour holds meeting near Paris

Start: 05 Dec 2021 15:15 GMT

End: 05 Dec 2021 16:15 GMT

VILLEPINTE, FRANCE - Far-right French presidential hopeful Eric Zemmour gives his first Paris meeting as an official candidate.

SCHEDULE:

1330GMT - Meeting begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: ZEMMOUR 2022

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

