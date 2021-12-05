ADVISORY POPE-GREECE/LESBOS

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 5 de Diciembre de 2021
REUTERS
3 de Diciembre de 2021

Pope Francis leaves Athens to Lesbos

Start: 05 Dec 2021 07:11 GMT

End: 05 Dec 2021 07:34 GMT

LESBOS, GREECE - Pope Francis leaves Athens to visit a reception centre for refugees in Lesbos before heading back to Athens to hold Holy Mass.

SCHEDULE:

0710GMT - Pope leaves Athens

TBCGMT - Arrival in Lesbos Island and visit to migrants reception centre

1110GMT - Arrival back in Athens

