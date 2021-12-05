ADVISORY POPE-GREECE/LESBOS

Pope Francis leaves Athens to Lesbos
Start: 05 Dec 2021 07:11 GMT
End: 05 Dec 2021 07:34 GMT
LESBOS, GREECE - Pope Francis leaves Athens to visit a reception centre for refugees in Lesbos before heading back to Athens to hold Holy Mass.
SCHEDULE:
0710GMT - Pope leaves Athens
TBCGMT - Arrival in Lesbos Island and visit to migrants reception centre
1110GMT - Arrival back in Athens
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: ERT POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Greece
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com