ADVISORY POPE-GREECE/LESBOS

Pope Francis leaves Athens to Lesbos

Start: 05 Dec 2021 07:11 GMT

End: 05 Dec 2021 07:34 GMT

LESBOS, GREECE - Pope Francis leaves Athens to visit a reception centre for refugees in Lesbos before heading back to Athens to hold Holy Mass.

SCHEDULE:

0710GMT - Pope leaves Athens

TBCGMT - Arrival in Lesbos Island and visit to migrants reception centre

1110GMT - Arrival back in Athens

