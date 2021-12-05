COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 5 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY POPE-GREECE/LESBOS

Por
REUTERSDEC 05
5 de Diciembre de 2021

Pope Francis visits a reception centre for refugees in Lesbos

Start: 05 Dec 2021 08:07 GMT

End: 05 Dec 2021 10:08 GMT

LESBOS, GREECE - Pope Francis visits a reception centre for refugees in Lesbos before heading back to Athens to hold Holy Mass.

SCHEDULE:

0807GMT - Pope arrives in Mytilene airport in Lesbos (ERT POOL)

0817GMT - Arrival at migrants reception centre (AGENCY POOL)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: AGENCY / ERT POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Greece

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Logró el título que le faltó a Senna y amenaza con terminar con el reinado de Hamilton en la Fórmula 1: radiografía de Max Verstappen

Logró el título que le faltó a Senna y amenaza con terminar con el reinado de Hamilton en la Fórmula 1: radiografía de Max Verstappen

El agónico gol de Ángel Mena que llevó a León a la final de la Liga MX

David Faitelson defendió a Gignac por airado reclamo al comisario de la FMF

La súplica que Caleb Plant hizo a su esquina durante la pelea contra Canelo Álvarez

Cómo rescató Diego Armando Maradona la carrera de un futbolista del Atlas

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Todo lo que se sabe sobre la serie biográfica de Miguel Bosé

Todo lo que se sabe sobre la serie biográfica de Miguel Bosé

Las latinas que triunfaron en Hollywood muchos años antes que Salma Hayek y Jennifer Lopez

Qué dijo el nuevo abogado de Octavio Ocaña sobre el caso del actor

Qué dijo Danna Paola sobre su supuesto contagio de COVID-19

Aaron Carter: de aquel principito pop al difícil presente, con acusaciones a su hermano Nick y sus obligaciones de padre soltero

TENDENCIAS

Android 12: Alerta a usuarios si los están espiando a través de la cámara o micrófono

Android 12: Alerta a usuarios si los están espiando a través de la cámara o micrófono

La vacuna más usada en niños, la BCG, cumplió 100 años

Por qué una destacada especialista en crianza dice que “está bien no amar a los hijos cada minuto”

La OMS, sobre Ómicron: “No hay indicación que sugiera que las vacunas no vayan a funcionar”

Petra Van Bremen, la influencer de 62 años que es referente del estilo: “Si aceptás la edad, se notará en tu apariencia”