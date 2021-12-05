ADVISORY POPE-GREECE/LESBOS

Pope Francis visits a reception centre for refugees in Lesbos
Start: 05 Dec 2021 08:07 GMT
End: 05 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT
LESBOS, GREECE - Pope Francis visits a reception centre for refugees in Lesbos before heading back to Athens to hold Holy Mass.
SCHEDULE:
0807GMT - Pope arrives in Mytilene airport in Lesbos (ERT POOL)
0817GMT - Arrival at migrants reception centre (AGENCY POOL)
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: AGENCY / ERT POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Greece
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
