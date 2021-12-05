ADVISORY POPE-GREECE/LESBOS

Pope Francis visits a reception centre for refugees in Lesbos

Start: 05 Dec 2021 08:07 GMT

End: 05 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

LESBOS, GREECE - Pope Francis visits a reception centre for refugees in Lesbos before heading back to Athens to hold Holy Mass.

SCHEDULE:

0807GMT - Pope arrives in Mytilene airport in Lesbos (ERT POOL)

0817GMT - Arrival at migrants reception centre (AGENCY POOL)

