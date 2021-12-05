ADVISORY POPE-GREECE/ATHENS

Pope Francis holds Holy Mass in Athens
Start: 05 Dec 2021 14:38 GMT
End: 05 Dec 2021 15:11 GMT
ATHENS, GREECE - Pope Francis holds Holy Mass in Athens.
SCHEDULE:
1445GMT - Holy Mass at the Megaron Concert Hall
1700GMT - Orthodox Archbishop Ieronymos visits Pope Francis at the Apostolic Nunciature
