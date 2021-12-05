COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 5 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY GAMBIA-ELECTION/RESULTS

Por
REUTERSDEC 05
3 de Diciembre de 2021

Gambian election commission announce results of elections

Start: 05 Dec 2021 20:47 GMT

End: 05 Dec 2021 21:18 GMT

BANJUL, THE GAMBIA - Election commission announce the results of elections in which President Adama Barrow is seeking a second term.

SCHEDULE:

Expected very late on Dec 4 or early on Dec 5

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: TBC

DIGITAL: TBC

Source: TBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Gambia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

