ADVISORY --FLASH--7011-INDONESIA-VOLCANO/RESIDENTS UPDATE:

"I thought it was a bomb explosion." - Survivor recalls Indonesia's Semeru eruption

Start: 05 Dec 2021 13:00 GMT

End: 05 Dec 2021 13:04 GMT

LUMAJANG – Indonesian residents recall the ordeal of Mount Semeru eruption that has killed at least 13 people and leaving .

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Indonesia

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL WITH BAHASA INDONESIA SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com