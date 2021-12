Drone footage shows deserted Indonesian town covered in volcanic ash

Start: 05 Dec 2021 13:50 GMT

End: 05 Dec 2021 13:54 GMT

LUMAJANG, INDONESIA: An Indonesian town hit by a deadly volcano eruption has turned into a ghost town, covered with volcanic ash, drone footage shows.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Indonesia

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com