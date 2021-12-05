COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 5 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY --FLASH--7003-INDONESIA-VOLCANO/AERIAL UGC

Por
REUTERSDEC 05
5 de Diciembre de 2021

Aerial of damage after Indonesia volcano erupted

Start: 05 Dec 2021 04:01 GMT

End: 05 Dec 2021 04:03 GMT

Aerial shots showing the damage caused by Indonesia's Mount Semeru eruption. Video credit: Thoriqul Haq

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No resale/Must on screen courtesy 'THORIQUL HAQ'

DIGITAL: No resale/Must on screen courtesy 'THORIQUL HAQ'

Source: THORIQUL HAQ

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Indonesia

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

