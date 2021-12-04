COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lille 2 - Troyes 1:Lille work hard to secure a one goal win against Troyes

Home crowd rewarded with a win, as Jocelyn Gourvennec’s team triumph over Troyes

Por
Newsroom Infobae
4 de Diciembre de 2021

Lille beats Troyes 2-1 on Saturday at the Stade Pierre Mauroy. Both Lille and Troyes arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Lille were looking to continue their run after winning last match. Troyes, on the other hand, had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 2-0 victory against FC Lorient. As it stands, Lille are currently 7th with 24 points from 17 matches, while Troyes sit in 15th, with 16 points from 17.

Troyes started the first half well, with Tristan Dingome finding the net early in the first half and seeing the first half out 0-1.

Les Dogues started the second half with renewed vigour, thanks to an early goal from Jonathan David in the 48th minute. However they weren't finished yet and Jimmy Giraudon made it 2-1 just before the final whistle to make it 2-1.

For Lille, Jonathan David, Yusuf Yazici, Amadou Mvom Onana, Angel Gomes and Gabriel Gudmundsson, came on for Xeka, Jonathan Ikone, Benjamin Andre, Jonathan Bamba and Reinildo Mandava. Troyes brought on Dylan Chambost, Yoann Touzghar, Giulian Biancone, Youssouf Kone and Hyun-jun Suk, to replace Tristan Dingome, Mama Balde, Issa Kabore, Renaud Ripart and Xavier Chavalerin.

There were bookings for Xeka, Burak Yilmaz and Amadou Mvom Onana from Lille. For Troyes, Romenique Kouame, Yoann Salmier, Jimmy Giraudon and Tristan Dingome saw yellow.

Troyes and Lille will next play at home to Bordeaux and Lyon respectively.

