COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 3 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/--TAPE PLAYBACK--

Por
REUTERSDEC 04
4 de Diciembre de 2021

U.S. President Biden departs the White House en route Camp David

Start: 04 Dec 2021 02:08 GMT

End: 04 Dec 2021 02:18 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden departs the White House en route Camp David.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La dura respuesta del Atlanta United a Vélez por la venta de Thiago Almada: “No nos comprometimos a adquirir al jugador”

La dura respuesta del Atlanta United a Vélez por la venta de Thiago Almada: “No nos comprometimos a adquirir al jugador”

Comisión Disciplinaria emitió un aviso de veto al Estadio Universitario por invasión de cancha

Por qué Uriel Antuna ha retrasado su llegada al América

TigresFemenil anunció el fichaje de la futbolista nigeriana Uchenna Kanu

Quién es Benjamín Galdames el jugador que rechazó a Chile para jugar con México

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Así fue la conmovedora actuación de Carmen Salinas en Mi fortuna es amarte

Así fue la conmovedora actuación de Carmen Salinas en Mi fortuna es amarte

Un video dejó en evidencia que entre Christian Nodal y Belinda no todo es perfecto

Qué debes hacer para participar en Shark Tank México

Laura Bozzo ya prepara su bioserie

Aislinn Derbez confesó por qué se enamoró de Jonathan Kubben

TENDENCIAS

Ómicron: un científico dice que el hallazgo de la variante fue grupal y pide que el síndrome de ‘quién lo hizo primero’ desaparezca

Ómicron: un científico dice que el hallazgo de la variante fue grupal y pide que el síndrome de ‘quién lo hizo primero’ desaparezca

Lo que más buscan en internet para compras en línea

Los científicos descubrieron el secreto detrás del peculiar olor de la marihuana: la relación con el ajo

Fumar y beber alcohol podría afectar a la respuesta inmune de la vacuna contra el COVID-19

Microsoft explica cómo personas con discapacidad pueden trabajar en compañías de tecnología