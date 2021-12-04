COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY POPE-GREECE/ATHENS WELCOME

Por
REUTERSDEC 04
4 de Diciembre de 2021

Pope Francis welcomed in Athens

Start: 04 Dec 2021 10:05 GMT

End: 04 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

GREECE - Pope Francis arrives in Athens during which time he will meet political officials and hold a mass at a concert hall.

SCHEDULE:

0910GMT - Arrival at Athens Airport

1015GMT - Meeting with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and other political officials at Presidential Palace

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: none

DIGITAL: none

Source: ERT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Greece

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

