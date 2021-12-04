ADVISORY POPE-GREECE/ARCHBISHOP

Pope Francis meets Orthodox Archbishop of Greece
Start: 04 Dec 2021 13:45 GMT
End: 04 Dec 2021 14:18 GMT
GREECE - Pope Francis meets Orthodox Archbishop of Greece Ieronymos and Catholic bishops.
SCHEDULE:
1400GMT - Meeting with the Orthodox Archbishop of Greece Ieronymos at the Orthodox Archbishopric
1515GMT - Meeting with Catholic bishops and priests at the Catholic cathedral of Saint Dionysius in Athens
1645GMT - Private meeting - NO LIVE COVERAGE EXPECTED
