Sábado 4 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY POPE-GREECE/ARCHBISHOP

Por
REUTERSDEC 04
4 de Diciembre de 2021

Pope Francis meets Catholic bishops and priests at cathedral

Start: 04 Dec 2021 15:29 GMT

End: 04 Dec 2021 16:04 GMT

GREECE - Pope Francis meets Orthodox Archbishop of Greece Ieronymos and Catholic bishops.

-----------------------------

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT - Meeting with the Orthodox Archbishop of Greece Ieronymos at the Orthodox Archbishopric

1515GMT - Meeting with Catholic bishops and priests at the Catholic cathedral of Saint Dionysius in Athens

1645GMT - Private meeting - NO LIVE COVERAGE EXPECTED

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: none

DIGITAL: none

Source: ERT POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Greece

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

