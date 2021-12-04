ADVISORY MICHIGAN-SHOOTING/CRUMBLEY ARRAIGNMENT --TIMING APPROX

James, Jennifer Crumbley arraigned in Oakland County, Michigan
Start: 04 Dec 2021 14:34 GMT
End: 04 Dec 2021 15:34 GMT
ROCHESTER HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES - James and Jennifer Crumbley are arraigned in Oakland County, Michigan 52-1 District Court after prosecutors announced manslaughter charges against the Crumbleys Friday, following murder charges filed earlier in the week against their son, Ethan Crumbley, who is accused in a high school shooting.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: none
DIGITAL: none
Source: OAKLAND COUNTY DISTRICT COURT HANDOUT
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com