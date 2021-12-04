COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY MICHIGAN-SHOOTING/CRUMBLEY ARRAIGNMENT --TIMING APPROX--

Por
REUTERSDEC 04
4 de Diciembre de 2021

James, Jennifer Crumbley arraigned in Oakland County, Michigan

Start: 04 Dec 2021 14:34 GMT

End: 04 Dec 2021 15:34 GMT

ROCHESTER HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES - James and Jennifer Crumbley are arraigned in Oakland County, Michigan 52-1 District Court after prosecutors announced manslaughter charges against the Crumbleys Friday, following murder charges filed earlier in the week against their son, Ethan Crumbley, who is accused in a high school shooting.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: none

DIGITAL: none

Source: OAKLAND COUNTY DISTRICT COURT HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

