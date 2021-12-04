COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 4 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY GAMBIA-ELECTION/RESULTS

Por
REUTERSDEC 04
3 de Diciembre de 2021

Gambian election commission announce results of elections

Start: 04 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 04 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

BANJUL, THE GAMBIA - Election commission announce the results of elections in which President Adama Barrow is seeking a second term.

SCHEDULE:

Expected very late on Dec 4 or early on Dec 5

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: TBC

DIGITAL: TBC

Source: TBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Gambia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Un futbolista del Liverpool erró uno de los goles más insólitos de la Premier League

Un futbolista del Liverpool erró uno de los goles más insólitos de la Premier League

Preocupación en Barcelona tras la primera derrota de Xavi: Gavi sufrió un fuerte golpe en la cabeza y terminó en el hospital

El error de Verstappen que arruinó sus expectativas en la qualy: Hamilton largará en la pole en una carrera clave

Con un gol de Manu Lanzini, West Ham bajó de la cima de la Premier League al Chelsea

Combinación argentina para el triunfo del Sevilla: asistencia de Huevo Acuña y gol de Lucas Ocampos

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Alejandra Guzmán y Susana Zabaleta estarán juntas en “La Usurpadora, The Musical”

Alejandra Guzmán y Susana Zabaleta estarán juntas en “La Usurpadora, The Musical”

Ninel Conde tomará acciones legales también en EEUU contra periodista que la ligó al narco

Yuya compartió un video de su parto: “Quiero regresar a ese momento tan especial”

La polémica eliminación de Aida Cuevas en “MasterChef Celebrity”

La particular historia de Tyra Banks: de retirarse de las pasarelas en pleno éxito a un explosivo regreso para romper estereotipos

TENDENCIAS

Una universidad, un banco y otras joyas arquitectónicas imperdibles de Open House Buenos Aires 2021

Una universidad, un banco y otras joyas arquitectónicas imperdibles de Open House Buenos Aires 2021

Burger Fest: vuelve este fin de semana el tentador festival de la hamburguesa

Una moto eléctrica supera los 460 km/h y establece un increíble nuevo récord

Maratón de Mendoza 2021: una carrera dura pero rápida entre viñedos y parques

Los 15 mitos más comunes sobre alimentación saludable