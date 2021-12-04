ADVISORY GAMBIA-ELECTION/RESULTS

Gambian election commission announce results of elections
Start: 04 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 04 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT
BANJUL, THE GAMBIA - Election commission announce the results of elections in which President Adama Barrow is seeking a second term.
SCHEDULE:
Expected very late on Dec 4 or early on Dec 5
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: TBC
DIGITAL: TBC
Source: TBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Gambia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com