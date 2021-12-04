ADVISORY --FLASH--6119-SUDAN-POLITICS/BURHAN

Sudan's Burhan says army will exit politics after 2023 elections

KHARTOUM, SUDAN - Sudan's military will exit politics after elections scheduled for 2023, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan told Reuters in an interview on Saturday (December 4), adding that the deposed former ruling party would have no role in the transitional government.

