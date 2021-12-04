COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 4 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--6119-SUDAN-POLITICS/BURHAN

Por
REUTERSDEC 04
4 de Diciembre de 2021

Sudan's Burhan says army will exit politics after 2023 elections

Start: 04 Dec 2021 19:49 GMT

End: 04 Dec 2021 19:57 GMT

KHARTOUM, SUDAN - Sudan's military will exit politics after elections scheduled for 2023, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan told Reuters in an interview on Saturday (December 4), adding that the deposed former ruling party would have no role in the transitional government.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Sudan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ARABIC SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El golpe de cabezas en el clásico de la Bundesliga que desesperó a los jugadores del Borussia Dortmund

El golpe de cabezas en el clásico de la Bundesliga que desesperó a los jugadores del Borussia Dortmund

La tierna iniciativa del Zenit para promover la adopción de perros callejeros

Un futbolista del Liverpool erró uno de los goles más insólitos de la Premier League

Preocupación en Barcelona tras la primera derrota de Xavi: Gavi sufrió un fuerte golpe en la cabeza y terminó en el hospital

El error de Verstappen que arruinó sus expectativas en la qualy: Hamilton largará en la pole en una carrera clave

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Sergio Mayer negó haber agredido a Javier Ceriani: “Los hechos hablan por sí mismos”

Sergio Mayer negó haber agredido a Javier Ceriani: “Los hechos hablan por sí mismos”

“La Bebeshita” confesó a cuántas cirugías estéticas se sometió y lo que le costaron

Lucha Villa fue relacionada con un líder del cártel de Guadalajara: “Salió con esmeraldas en las orejas”

Alejandra Guzmán y Susana Zabaleta estarán juntas en “La Usurpadora, The Musical”

Ninel Conde tomará acciones legales también en EEUU contra periodista que la ligó al narco

TENDENCIAS

Una universidad, un banco y otras joyas arquitectónicas imperdibles de Open House Buenos Aires 2021

Una universidad, un banco y otras joyas arquitectónicas imperdibles de Open House Buenos Aires 2021

Burger Fest: vuelve este fin de semana el tentador festival de la hamburguesa

Una moto eléctrica supera los 460 km/h y establece un increíble nuevo récord

Maratón de Mendoza 2021: una carrera dura pero rápida entre viñedos y parques

Los 15 mitos más comunes sobre alimentación saludable