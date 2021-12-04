ADVISORY BRAZIL-PROTESTS/

Brazilians take to the street to demand Bolsonaro's impeachment

Start: 04 Dec 2021 18:52 GMT

End: 04 Dec 2021 19:52 GMT

SAO PAULO - Brazilians take to the street to protest against the federal government and call for the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro.

SCHEDULE:

1730GMT - CALL TIME

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: none

DIGITAL: none

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Brazil

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com