Viernes 3 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-RACE/DAUNTEWRIGHT

Por
REUTERSDEC 03
3 de Diciembre de 2021

Trial of former Minnesota officer Kimberly Potter begins

Start: 06 Dec 2021 15:00 GMT

End: 06 Dec 2021 16:00 GMT

BROOKLYN CENTER, MINNESOTA, USA - The manslaughter trial of Kimberly Potter, the white former Minnesota police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb in April, is due to begin.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

