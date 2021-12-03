COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 3 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/--TAPE PLAYBACK--

Por
REUTERSDEC 03
4 de Diciembre de 2021

U.S. President Biden departs the White House en route Camp David

Start: 04 Dec 2021 01:30 GMT

End: 04 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden departs the White House en route Camp David.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Hizo una definición nunca antes vista, marcó un gol brillante en futsal y el video se hizo viral

Hizo una definición nunca antes vista, marcó un gol brillante en futsal y el video se hizo viral

Mayweather explotó contra Canelo y el supuesto dopaje: “No sé si estaba limpio”

Caída de Checo Pérez y accidente de Lecrerc: así van las pruebas libres rumbo al GP de Arabia Saudita

Carlos Acevedo estaría a punto de ser portero del Bayer Leverkusen

Video: el nocaut de Canelo Álvarez nominado por el CMB como el mejor del año

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Eduardo Yáñez será abuelo por segunda ocasión

Eduardo Yáñez será abuelo por segunda ocasión

Qué es el tempranillo y por qué desató burlas contra Lucía Méndez

Cómo le gustaba vestirse a Jorge Negrete en la vida real

YosStop reapareció en YouTube para pedir perdón a Ainara Suárez

Adal Ramones y Karla de la Mora derrocharon amor en redes sociales por sus 10 años de relación

TENDENCIAS

Lo que más buscan en internet para compras en línea

Lo que más buscan en internet para compras en línea

Los científicos descubrieron el secreto detrás del peculiar olor de la marihuana: la relación con el ajo

Fumar y beber alcohol podría afectar a la respuesta inmune de la vacuna contra el COVID-19

Microsoft explica cómo personas con discapacidad pueden trabajar en compañías de tecnología

Los conductores se tocan la cara hasta 30 veces por hora mientras manejan