ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/ULA

ULA rocket to lift off with latest space tool

Start: 05 Dec 2021 09:00 GMT

End: 05 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - Two hour launch window opens for NASA's Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) as part of the US Space Force Space Systems Command's Space Test Program (STP-3) mission. The LCDR is a NASA mission set to test laser communication in space for extremely long distances and launches on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket.

SCHEDULE:

0904GMT - Launch window opens

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: Date and time subject to change

