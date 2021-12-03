ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/ULA

ULA rocket to lift off with latest space tool
Start: 05 Dec 2021 09:00 GMT
End: 05 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - Two hour launch window opens for NASA's Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) as part of the US Space Force Space Systems Command's Space Test Program (STP-3) mission. The LCDR is a NASA mission set to test laser communication in space for extremely long distances and launches on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket.
SCHEDULE:
0904GMT - Launch window opens
++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: Date and time subject to change
