Viernes 3 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY MICHIGAN-SHOOTING/PROSECUTOR

Por
REUTERSDEC 03
3 de Diciembre de 2021

Oakland County prosecutor discusses school shooting

Start: 03 Dec 2021 17:00 GMT

End: 03 Dec 2021 18:00 GMT

OXFORD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES – Oakland County Prosecutor Karen MacDonald holds a news conference on the recent school shooting investigation.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No Use CNN. No Use VOA

DIGITAL: No Use Digital

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

