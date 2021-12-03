COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 3 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY MICHIGAN-SHOOTING/PARENTS ARRAIGNMENT

REUTERS
3 de Diciembre de 2021

Parents of Michigan school shooting boy arraigned in court

Start: 03 Dec 2021 21:00 GMT

End: 03 Dec 2021 22:00 GMT

OXFORD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES – The parents of a boy accused of murdering four students at his Michigan high school are arraigned in court on involuntary manslaughter charges.

James and Jennifer Crumbley each face four counts, three days after authorities say their son, Ethan, carried out the deadliest U.S. school shooting of 2021. He faces two dozen charges and is being held without bond.

