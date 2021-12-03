ADVISORY MICHIGAN-SHOOTING/PARENTS ARRAIGNMENT

Parents of Michigan school shooting boy arraigned in court

Start: 03 Dec 2021 21:00 GMT

End: 03 Dec 2021 22:00 GMT

OXFORD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES – The parents of a boy accused of murdering four students at his Michigan high school are arraigned in court on involuntary manslaughter charges.

James and Jennifer Crumbley each face four counts, three days after authorities say their son, Ethan, carried out the deadliest U.S. school shooting of 2021. He faces two dozen charges and is being held without bond.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No Use CNN. No Use VOA.

DIGITAL: No Use Digital.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com