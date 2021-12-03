COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 2 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO

REUTERS
2 de Diciembre de 2021

WHO news conference on COVID-19 in the Western Pacific

Start: 03 Dec 2021 02:00 GMT

End: 03 Dec 2021 03:00 GMT

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for the Western Pacific Takeshi Kasai provides update on COVID-19 in the region of 37 territories, from Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines to Japan, China and South Korea.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - news conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all - no resale

DIGITAL: Access all - no resale

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Philippines

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

