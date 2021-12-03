ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO--DELAYED

WHO expert briefing on Omicron

Start: 03 Dec 2021 14:29 GMT

End: 03 Dec 2021 15:29 GMT

GENEVA - World Health Organisation (WHO) experts, emergency director Mike Ryan and epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove, due to give weekly event on the COVID-19 pandemic on social media, where questions are expected from the public on the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO RESALE

DIGITAL: NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATRAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com