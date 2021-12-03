COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 3 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY

Por
REUTERSDEC 03
3 de Diciembre de 2021

Germany's Health Minister on recent coronavirus developments

Start: 03 Dec 2021 08:45 GMT

End: 03 Dec 2021 10:00 GMT

BERLIN - Acting German Health Minister Jens Spahn and head of the Robert Koch-Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases Lothar Wieler speak to reporters on the coronavirus situation.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - Spahn, Wieler briefing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: none

DIGITAL: none

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

